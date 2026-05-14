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Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe starting for Real Madrid in La Liga game vs Real Oviedo?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu this Thursday, May 14, to host Real Oviedo for Matchday 36 of the 2025-26 La Liga season. While several of Los Blancos’ heavy hitters made the cut, the glaring omission of Kylian Mbappe from the starting XI has sent shockwaves through the Madridista fanbase.

Mbappe will begin today’s match on the bench due to a tactical decision by manager Alvaro Arbeloa. While the Frenchman has officially recovered from the last-minute injury that kept him out of El Clasico against Barcelona, Arbeloa has opted to ease the superstar back into action rather than handed him a starting role.

After battling back from a torn muscle fiber, Mbappe reportedly felt minor discomfort in the final training session before the duel with Barcelona, according to Marca. He has since resumed full training with the squad at Valdebebas and is said to be eager to see the field as the season reaches its final days.

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Per reports out of Spain, Mbappe is determined to play a part in Real Madrid’s final three fixtures against Oviedo, Sevilla, and Athletic Club. With the 2026 World Cup just weeks away, the forward is focused on regaining his match fitness and sharpness before joining the French national team in June.

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The move to include him in the squad comes as a surprise following reports from The Athletic suggesting Mbappe wanted to skip the remaining home games to avoid the hostile atmosphere and jeers from the Bernabeu crowd. However, it appears his priority has shifted toward being physically ready for France’s World Cup defense.

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Real Madrid deal with two more significant absences

Arbeloa is still fielding a competitive side, with regulars like Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Vinicius Junior all named to the starting lineup. However, with Real Madrid mathematically out of the La Liga title race, the manager is taking some notable risks with his team selection.

The most shocking exclusion alongside Mbappe is Jude Bellingham, who will also start the match on the bench. Furthermore, Federico Valverde, a pillar of the squad this season and frequent captain, is missing from the squad list entirely following the training ground clash with Tchouameni.

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