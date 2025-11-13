Trending topics:
How to watch Canada vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
© Franklin Jacome/Getty ImagesGonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Ecuador
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Canada and Ecuador are set to square off in an international friendly that promises to test both sides as they prepare for future competitions. For Canada, co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, this matchup offers a chance to regroup after a narrow loss to Australia and a goalless draw with Colombia — results that left questions about their finishing touch.

Ecuador, meanwhile, aims to rediscover their rhythm following a mixed stretch of friendlies despite an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign. Both nations will be eager to make a statement, making this clash one to watch closely. Don’t miss the action when these two meet on the pitch.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Canada vs Ecuador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
