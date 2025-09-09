Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

World Cup 2026 under scrutiny: Report warns it could be the last in North America

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With 18 teams already qualified, including the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, and Japan, the climate debate looms large ahead of the 2026 tournament.
© Getty ImagesWith 18 teams already qualified, including the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, and Japan, the climate debate looms large ahead of the 2026 tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is already raising alarms—not for what will happen on the pitch, but for what could happen in the stands and under the summer sun. A new study titled “Pitches in Peril” highlights the potential dangers of extreme heat, warning that as many as 10 of the 16 stadiums selected may not meet recommended climate guidelines.

The report, produced by Football for Future, Common Goal, and climate risk analysts Jupiter Intelligence, emphasizes that the combination of high temperatures and tight match scheduling could create unprecedented risks for both players and fans. The 2026 edition will feature 48 national teams, meaning more games in a compressed window of just over five weeks.

The study recalls how the recent FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. saw players visibly struggling with conditions, frequent water breaks, and even matches interrupted by lightning storms. With 16 more teams participating in the World Cup, experts fear an even greater physical toll.

“This could be the last World Cup held in this region… Climate risks may force a complete rethinking of when, where, and how matches are played,” the report warns.

The US will host a World Cup with 48 teams for the first time, the largest number of teams in history.

The US will host a World Cup with 48 teams for the first time, the largest number of teams in history.

Cities at the greatest risk

According to projections, several host cities could see multiple days above the safe threshold for elite competition (32°C / 89°F):

Advertisement
  • Houston: 51 days projected above the limit.
  • Dallas: 33 days.
  • Kansas City: 17 days.
  • Miami: 8 days.
  • Monterrey, Mexico: up to 9 days.
World Cup 2026 tickets: Sale time, how to buy step-by-step, and full price list

see also

World Cup 2026 tickets: Sale time, how to buy step-by-step, and full price list

The report highlights that players could face heat indexes approaching 104°F (40°C), with on-field conditions potentially climbing as high as 122°F (50°C) during play.

A possible solution

The organizations behind the study recommend one drastic but practical fix: move the World Cup to cooler months, just as FIFA did in Qatar 2022. They point out that the upcoming 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will already take place in November–December, setting a precedent for future scheduling changes.

Advertisement

Without such adjustments, the 2026 tournament could expose players to unsafe conditions and diminish the quality of play, while putting fans at risk of heat exhaustion during one of the most physically demanding events in global sport.

World Cup 2026 so far

Despite these concerns, excitement is building. As of now, 18 national teams have already qualified, including host nations United States, Canada, and Mexico, alongside powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, and Japan. With the world’s attention turning toward North America, the debate over climate risks adds a new layer of urgency to FIFA’s planning.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland delivered a masterclass for Norway, scoring five goals in the 11-1 victory over Moldavia, a performance that sparked comparisons with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico will face South Korea in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the essential information about the match, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

Video: Haaland runs riot with five goals as Norway crush Moldova 11-1

Video: Haaland runs riot with five goals as Norway crush Moldova 11-1

With this record-breaking performance, Haaland has cemented his status as the most dominant striker in world soccer heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Portugal defeated Hungary 3–2 in the World Cup qualifiers, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo