World Cup 2026 under scrutiny: Report warns it could be the last in North America

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is already raising alarms—not for what will happen on the pitch, but for what could happen in the stands and under the summer sun. A new study titled “Pitches in Peril” highlights the potential dangers of extreme heat, warning that as many as 10 of the 16 stadiums selected may not meet recommended climate guidelines.

The report, produced by Football for Future, Common Goal, and climate risk analysts Jupiter Intelligence, emphasizes that the combination of high temperatures and tight match scheduling could create unprecedented risks for both players and fans. The 2026 edition will feature 48 national teams, meaning more games in a compressed window of just over five weeks.

The study recalls how the recent FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. saw players visibly struggling with conditions, frequent water breaks, and even matches interrupted by lightning storms. With 16 more teams participating in the World Cup, experts fear an even greater physical toll.

“This could be the last World Cup held in this region… Climate risks may force a complete rethinking of when, where, and how matches are played,” the report warns.

The US will host a World Cup with 48 teams for the first time, the largest number of teams in history.

Cities at the greatest risk

According to projections, several host cities could see multiple days above the safe threshold for elite competition (32°C / 89°F):

Houston : 51 days projected above the limit.

: 51 days projected above the limit. Dallas : 33 days.

: 33 days. Kansas City : 17 days.

: 17 days. Miami : 8 days.

: 8 days. Monterrey, Mexico: up to 9 days.

The report highlights that players could face heat indexes approaching 104°F (40°C), with on-field conditions potentially climbing as high as 122°F (50°C) during play.

A possible solution

The organizations behind the study recommend one drastic but practical fix: move the World Cup to cooler months, just as FIFA did in Qatar 2022. They point out that the upcoming 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will already take place in November–December, setting a precedent for future scheduling changes.

Without such adjustments, the 2026 tournament could expose players to unsafe conditions and diminish the quality of play, while putting fans at risk of heat exhaustion during one of the most physically demanding events in global sport.

World Cup 2026 so far

Despite these concerns, excitement is building. As of now, 18 national teams have already qualified, including host nations United States, Canada, and Mexico, alongside powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, and Japan. With the world’s attention turning toward North America, the debate over climate risks adds a new layer of urgency to FIFA’s planning.