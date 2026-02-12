How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Thursday, February 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and TUDN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cruz Azul hold a commanding position heading into the return leg after delivering a dominant 3–0 road win in the opener, a result that matched their status as heavy favorites. With the series now shifting back home, the Cementeros look poised to close it out.

Vancouver FC, meanwhile, must push forward from the start in search of a near-miracle comeback that could change the tone of the night—don’t miss this clash as one side aims to finish the job and the other fights to keep its hopes alive.

