Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Erik Lira of Cruz Azul
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesErik Lira of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Thursday, February 12, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and TUDN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cruz Azul hold a commanding position heading into the return leg after delivering a dominant 3–0 road win in the opener, a result that matched their status as heavy favorites. With the series now shifting back home, the Cementeros look poised to close it out.

Vancouver FC, meanwhile, must push forward from the start in search of a near-miracle comeback that could change the tone of the night—don’t miss this clash as one side aims to finish the job and the other fights to keep its hopes alive.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Vancouver FC face Cruz Azul in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

Cruz Azul vs. Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas clash

Cruz Azul vs. Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas clash

Even though Cruz Azul haven't been in top form after getting eliminated in the semifinals of 2025 LigaMX, they have a great opportunity today to revert their current situation as they face Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. Here are the confirmed lineups.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

Cruz Azul take on Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. USA fans can find here the complete kickoff details and broadcast information for television and streaming options.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future, Barcelona reportedly target Dušan Vlahović as an attacking reinforcement. However, Hansi Flick might encounter challenges in securing his arrival, as the Serbian is supposedly considering two alternatives for his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo