Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League sees major shake-up: Al-Hilal makes surprise decision on Darwin Nunez as Karim Benzema’s arrival takes unexpected toll

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League continues to deliver headline-grabbing drama, and the latest twist involves Karim Benzema, Darwin Nunez, and a club forced to make ruthless choices. As the arms race for global stars intensifies, the ripple effects of one blockbuster transfer have triggered a domino reaction that few anticipated.

With Benzema’s immediate impact, Nunez’s uncertain future, and Ronaldo watching closely from the rival title race, the league has entered another volatile chapter; one that highlights how power, prestige, and quotas collide in modern soccer. The Saudi Pro League’s winter transfer window has been defined by ambition and spectacle. Karim Benzema’s switch from rivals Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal sent shockwaves across the region, with the French legend making an immediate statement by scoring a hat-trick on debut.

His arrival wasn’t just symbolic. It was transformational. For a club chasing domestic dominance and continental glory, the Frenchman’s presence reshaped the internal hierarchy overnight. But with strict foreign player limits in place, the arrival of one superstar meant another would have to make way. And that is where Darwin Nunez found himself at the center of an unexpected storm.

Midway through the restructuring, the club made a decision that stunned supporters and analysts alike. Darwin Nunez has been omitted from the Saudi Pro League squad following Karim Benzema’s arrival, meaning he can now only feature in the AFC Champions League for the remainder of the season.

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

According to Coluna Do Fla, foreign registration limits forced management to make difficult choices after Benzema took one of the available slots. The same fate reportedly befell defender Pablo Marí, underlining the ruthlessness of squad planning at the elite level. This move represents a dramatic fall from grace for Nunez, who joined for $63 million last summer amid huge expectations and was supposed to be a cornerstone of the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Performance, pressure, and the Benzema effect

Nunez’s time in Saudi Arabia has been mixed. In 23 appearances, he scored seven goals and provided five assists, numbers that were deemed underwhelming for a club targeting silverware. His performances, combined with Benzema’s explosive start, pushed him down the pecking order. As transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported, “the league leader has now removed the Uruguayan from the league squad.”

That statement sent shockwaves through soccer circles and raised immediate questions about his future. The 38-year-old veteran’s arrival didn’t just add competition; it fundamentally altered the club’s tactical and commercial priorities. A Ballon d’Or winner with a legendary pedigree, Benzema instantly became the focal point, leaving Nunez with limited opportunities and a diminished role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Repeat of Firmino and Neymar’s cases

The decision wasn’t purely tactical—it was structural. Saudi clubs are restricted in the number of foreign players they can register for domestic competitions, and Benzema’s arrival forced management to reshuffle the list.

This mirrors past situations, such as when Roberto Firmino and Neymar faced a similar fate, highlighting how the league’s regulations can abruptly change careers. For Nunez, the consequence is severe: he will miss domestic league action and can only play a handful of continental matches this season.