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How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jorge Rodarte of Cruz Azul
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesJorge Rodarte of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atlas vs Cruz Azul
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT • Saturday, May 2, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

A compelling postseason showdown is on deck as Cruz Azul and Atlas collide in a matchup shaped by contrasting paths to the playoffs. Cruz Azul enter with momentum after a strong regular season that saw them secure third place with 33 points, positioning them as the clear favorite heading into the series.

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Meanwhile, Atlas arrive with something to prove after an inconsistent campaign, but the stakes reset in knockout play, where form can shift quickly and underdogs often thrive. With Cruz Azul aiming to validate its status and Atlas hunting a statement upset, this clash promises high drama—don’t miss it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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