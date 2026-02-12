Julián Álvarez at center of mysterious message from Barcelona president amid Atlético Madrid exit rumors

Barcelona are looking for a striker who can replace Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is 37 years old, which means they need to find a successor soon. The player who best fits the profile is Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine forward was not heavily pursued when he left Manchester City for Spain. However, he has since become an ideal candidate. The main issue is his price tag of around €100 million, which Barcelona cannot afford. For most clubs, that would make the transfer impossible, but interim president Rafael Yuste left the door open.

Yuste left a hard-to-read message when talking to the press in the Spanish capital: “There has already been some rapport. We have known everyone for years, and so one day, as always, it will be very nice.”

Álvarez’s season with Atlético Madrid

Álvarez’s first season with Atlético Madrid was outstanding. He scored 17 goals in 37 La Liga matches, finishing with 29 goals in 57 appearances across all competitions. His most notable moment, unfortunately, was the penalty that was ruled a miss for a slight double touch in the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Álvarez’s penalty miss (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

This season, his performance has not been as strong. After a promising start with the team, this year has not matched his usual standards. With only seven La Liga goals in 23 matches, the reduced output of the current lineup has affected his numbers.

Despite this clear dip in form, Barcelona’s interest remains intact. If the price is right for both sides, Álvarez could be a strong addition for the Catalan side in the next transfer window.

Financial strategy behind a potential move

Barcelona’s ability to pursue a high-profile signing will largely depend on its financial planning over the coming months. The club continues to operate under strict spending limits imposed by La Liga’s financial regulations, meaning any major investment would likely require player sales to balance the books.

Club executives are evaluating their wage structure and potential departures as they prepare for the next transfer window. Any serious approach for Álvarez would need to fit within those financial restrictions before negotiations could realistically move forward.

