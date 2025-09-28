Trending topics:
Brasileirao
How to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

By Leonardo Herrera

Agustin Rossi of Flamengo
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesAgustin Rossi of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Corinthians vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Corinthians vs Flamengo
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Sunday, September 28, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz, Premiere and TV Globo Internacional
Match Overview

Brasileirao heats up in Matchday 25 as Flamengo, sitting atop the Brasileirao standings, hosts Corinthians in a showdown that could define the title race. Flamengo comes off an intense Copa Libertadores quarterfinal win over Estudiantes, riding high on confidence and aiming to keep their momentum rolling in league play.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are having a challenging season with just 29 points, offering Flamengo a chance to widen the gap at the top and reinforce their bid for a Libertadores spot. U.S. fans can follow every goal and highlight with full broadcast and streaming coverage—this is one matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Corinthians vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
