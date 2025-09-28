Trending topics:
Serie A
Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal for AC Milan in key Serie A game with Napoli

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 match between AC Milan and US Lecce.
AC Milan faced their first major test of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign as they hosted Napoli at San Siro under head coach Massimiliano Allegri. After taking an early lead, USMNT star Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage with a brilliant finish to make it 2-0.

Pulisic made his presence felt early, playing a decisive role in Milan’s opener. Just three minutes in, the American picked up the ball from Pervis Estupiñán in midfield and surged forward, leaving Giovanni Di Lorenzo behind. He then delivered a pinpoint left-footed cross for Alexis Saelemaekers, who slotted home to break the deadlock before Pulisic found the net himself later on.

Milan built patiently from the back, probing for openings until defender Strahinja Pavlović carried the ball forward through midfield. From the left flank, he delivered a pinpoint cross to Youssouf Fofana, who cushioned it perfectly into Pulisic’s path. The American winger struck cleanly, capping off the move with a composed finish in the 31st minute to put Milan firmly in control.

Pulisic continues to build on an impressive start to the 2025-26 season after missing part of preseason while recovering from injury. So far, he has tallied six goals and two assists in seven appearances, including four goals and two assists in his last three matches, firmly establishing himself as a key figure in Allegri’s system.

Pulisic addresses Allegri’s work

With no European competitions this season and several key departures over the summer, questions lingered over whether Milan could truly contend for Serie A. But with Massimiliano Allegri returning to the dugout, the veteran coach has already made a clear impact on both the players and the team’s overall approach.

Speaking to CBS Sports before kickoff against Napoli, Pulisic praised his manager’s influence: “I think he’s done a good job to just bring a little of solidity to the team. I think we’ve been defending really well, we found a good system that’s working, and we’re finding our way to score goals, so it’s been a good start.”

Since the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, Milan have played seven games, including the Napoli clash. In that span, they have conceded only three goals, underlining the defensive improvements, while scoring 14 at the other end — an impressive return given the limited attacking depth in the squad.

