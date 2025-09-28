Barcelona’s Flick makes things clear on Lamine Yamal’s return after game-changing display vs. Real Sociedad

Lamine Yamal made his return for FC Barcelona and once again proved decisive, helping secure three points against Real Sociedad on Matchday 6 of La Liga. After the match, head coach Hansi Flick made his stance clear on the star’s reintegration into the squad.

In his first appearance of the month, Yamal began on the bench as Flick looked to carefully manage his minutes. Introduced in the 58th minute, he immediately made an impact, delivering a pinpoint cross a minute later for Robert Lewandowski to score the go-ahead goal. Yamal also found the net himself, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

In the post-match press conference, Flick had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old: “Of course, happy to have him back, we’re all happy to have him back, and he showed it directly. The outstanding strength he has, not only to create chances, but also to give the last pass. It’s good to have him back.”

The game came just days after the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Ousmane Dembélé claimed the prize. Asked if Yamal could have been a deserving winner, Flick expressed confidence in his future. “We can’t change the decision, but he’ll have another chance next year. I think he’ll try to get it, for every player it’s a big team to be one of these guys who can win this trophy. We have a lot of players in the team able to win it too,” he added.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is brought on for Roony Bardghji during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

After the September international break, Yamal returned to Barcelona carrying a pubic injury. The issue sidelined the teenager for nearly a month, keeping him out of four matches, including the UEFA Champions League opener.

Barcelona, La Liga leaders before PSG clash

The win over Real Sociedad not only marked Yamal’s comeback but also lifted Barcelona to the top of La Liga for the first time this season. The Blaugrana took advantage of Real Madrid dropping points in a 5-2 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid and now sit first with 19 points from seven games.

With five straight wins in all competitions, Barcelona head into Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in strong form. Both clubs are dealing with key injury absences, but Yamal’s return provides a major boost for the Spanish giants.