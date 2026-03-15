How to watch Santos vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Corinthians on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Corinthians WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Sunday, March 15, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A fierce rivalry returns in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A as Santos host Corinthians in a matchup with early-season implications. The Peixe have managed just five points from five games and will be without injured star Neymar.

Meanwhile, Corinthians sit slightly higher with seven points after two wins, one draw, and two losses but still aim to climb the standings. With momentum and pride on the line, this rivalry clash is shaping up to be must-watch action—don’t miss it.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Corinthians and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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