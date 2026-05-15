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Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Ronaldo could win a new title
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesRonaldo could win a new title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s only interest at this point is breaking records. The forward was about to add one more title to the list of clubs he has won with, but Bento’s own goal in the 98th minute against Al Hilal delayed Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League celebration and the prize money that comes with it.

The exact prize for the Saudi Pro League champion has not been disclosed. The most recent disclosed figure was in 2023, when Al Ittihad earned SR5 million, which would be about $1.33 million if that amount remained the same. The team will not be playing for the Saudi Pro League title on Saturday. However, it could still become champion if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom. The five-point margin Al Nassr currently has would be enough, since there would only be one match left.

If Al Hilal win, everything would go to the final match, with just two points separating the teams and everything still to be decided next Thursday. In that game, Al Nassr will face Damac, a club trying to avoid relegation. Their rivals will take on Al Fayha, a team in mid-table.

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Al Nassr’s final

Saturday may not bring a Saudi Pro League appearance for Al Nassr. However, they could still win a trophy on the field as they face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final in Riyadh.

Al Nassr come from a hard match against Al Hilal (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al Nassr come from a hard match against Al Hilal (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Even with the disappointment from their most recent match on Tuesday, they now have a chance for revenge and a title within reach, which may make it easier to stay focused.

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Al Nassr have been perfect in their continental run. They reached the final against the Japanese club after winning all six of their group stage matches, both of their round of 16 matches, the quarterfinals and the semifinals, for a total of 10 victories.

Ronaldo’s numbers

Ronaldo has continued to score as his team closes in on its first titles in some time, even after his arrival was expected to deliver them sooner. He has played 29 Saudi Pro League matches and scored 26 goals, one King Cup match without scoring, three AFC Champions League Two matches with one goal, and two Saudi Super Cup matches with one goal. That leaves him on 35 matches and 28 goals across those competitions.

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