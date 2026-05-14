How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Thursday, May 14, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match overview

After surviving a dramatic quarterfinal series against Club America, Pumas UNAM now turn their attention to a high-stakes Liga MX semifinal matchup with Pachuca. Pumas advanced after a wild 6-6 aggregate draw, moving on thanks to their higher regular-season finish.

Meanwhile, Pachuca regained momentum by cruising past Toluca with a dominant 3-0 aggregate victory after ending the regular season with back-to-back losses. With a place in the Liga MX final on the line, both teams are expected to deliver another intense battle that fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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