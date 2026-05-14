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How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jordan Carrillo of Pumas UNAM
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesJordan Carrillo of Pumas UNAM
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Thursday, May 14, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match overview

After surviving a dramatic quarterfinal series against Club America, Pumas UNAM now turn their attention to a high-stakes Liga MX semifinal matchup with Pachuca. Pumas advanced after a wild 6-6 aggregate draw, moving on thanks to their higher regular-season finish.

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Meanwhile, Pachuca regained momentum by cruising past Toluca with a dominant 3-0 aggregate victory after ending the regular season with back-to-back losses. With a place in the Liga MX final on the line, both teams are expected to deliver another intense battle that fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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