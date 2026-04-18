Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh worry after Joao Felix misses group training ahead of Al-Nassr’s crucial AFC Champions League clash vs Al-Wasl, reason revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix are central to Al-Nassr’s latest continental challenge, but fresh uncertainty has emerged just before the decisive AFC Champions League Two clash with Al-Wasl. The Portuguese pair headline a star-filled squad, yet Felix’s absence from group training has raised concern ahead of one of the club’s most important matches of the season.

The stage is set at Zabeel Stadium, where a one-leg quarter-final will decide who advances to the semi-finals. For Al-Nassr, the match represents another step toward a long-awaited continental title, one that has so far eluded the club. It topped its group with a perfect 18 points and navigated the round of 16 with back-to-back 1-0 wins, showing both consistency and control.

What’s more, the Riyadh outfit enters the match in formidable form. A remarkable winning streak, stretching beyond 17 matches across competitions, has turned Jorge Jesus’ side into one of Asia’s most feared sides.

A star-studded attack has been the driving force behind that run. Between Ronaldo, Felix, Sadio Mane, and others, the team has produced a staggering number of goal contributions, underlining their depth and firepower.

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Al-Wasl, meanwhile, arrives with a different kind of urgency. With domestic hopes fading, this competition stands as its final opportunity for silverware, adding extra intensity to the encounter.

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The reason why Joao Felix missed training

Joao Felix has been one of Al-Nassr’s most productive players this season. Since arriving permanently in 2025, the forward has delivered 21 goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances across competitions, making him a crucial figure in the attack.

His versatility, movement, and technical quality have helped complement Cristiano Ronaldo and the wider frontline. That is why his missing group session created immediate concern around availability and readiness.

Reports from Al Youm and Arriyadiyah later clarified the situation. The technical staff preferred to rest him due to fatigue, rather than any serious injury issue. “Joao Felix skipped group training… and instead completed individual gym exercises,” the reports stated.

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Joao Felix of Al-Nassr

The decision was precautionary, aimed at ensuring he remains available for selection rather than risking a setback. The Portuguese winger still trained individually, signaling that his involvement in the match remains possible.

Jorge Jesus faces a key decision: Will Joao Felix play?

The biggest question now is whether Felix starts, appears from the bench, or is protected further. It appears that Jorge Jesus will make the final decision in a pre-match meeting, balancing immediate need with player condition.

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Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

If Felix is unavailable from the opening whistle, alternatives such as Sadio Mane or Kingsley Coman can shoulder more responsibility. Few teams in Asia can match Al-Nassr’s attacking depth. Another option is that Jorge Jesus could be forced to change formations with Ronaldo and another centre-forward ahead.