How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chivas vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:05pm ET / 6:05pm PT • Saturday, May 16, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Following an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg, the Liga MX semifinal between Chivas Guadalajara and Cruz Azul head to Guadalajara with a spot in the final still up for grabs. Chivas will have the advantage of playing at home.

However, Cruz Azul have consistently proven it can deliver in high-pressure situations. After an intense opening clash between two of the league’s top teams, another dramatic battle is expected in the second leg. With so much on the line, this is a matchup soccer fans will not want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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