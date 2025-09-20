How to watch Chivas vs Toluca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Chivas are riding a wave of momentum after bouncing back from a rocky start to the season, picking up a crucial victory over rivals Club America in the Derby and earning a hard-fought draw against Tigres UANL, boosting their point total to 8 and putting them within striking distance of the playoff race.

Now, the squad faces a tough test against Toluca, who are near the top of the table with 16 points and looking to keep their winning streak alive as they aim to solidify their position among the league’s elite.

