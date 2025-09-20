Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BALLON D'OR
Comments

Hint at Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele? Barcelona and PSG legend to play key role at Ballon d’Or

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are the main favorites to win the Ballon d'Or 2025.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are the main favorites to win the Ballon d'Or 2025.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place Monday in Paris, where the best player in the world over the past season will be crowned. Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele appear to be the two leading contenders to take home the prestigious trophy.

For weeks, speculation has swirled around the idea that the award from France Football magazine is likely to go to one of those two, based on their individual performances and the success of their respective teams. Perhaps aligned with that possibility is the decision about who will present the trophy to the winner.

According to El Partidazo de Cope, Ronaldinho will be the one to carry the Ballon d’Or and hand it to the newly crowned best player in the world, once their name is revealed during Monday’s ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The choice of the Brazilian legend may be purely coincidental — or it could be an intentional move to add an emotional touch to this year’s ceremony. If either Dembele or Yamal ends up winning, the logic behind that choice would make perfect sense.

Ronaldinho of Barcelona kisses his mother as he holds the Ballon D’Or award for Footballer of the Year on December 11, 2005.

Ronaldinho of Barcelona kisses his mother as he holds the Ballon D’Or award for Footballer of the Year on December 11, 2005.

Ronaldinho is a symbol of both Barcelona and PSG

Ronaldinho is more than qualified to take on the honor of presenting the trophy to the world’s best player. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 — a decision that was widely agreed upon in the soccer world, given the magic he displayed on the pitch at the time.

Advertisement
Ousmane Dembele vs. Lamine Yamal: Who holds the edge in latest 2025 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings?

see also

Ousmane Dembele vs. Lamine Yamal: Who holds the edge in latest 2025 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings?

Barcelona enjoyed the peak of the attacking midfielder’s brilliance between 2003 and 2008, when he scored 94 goals in 207 appearances. But before that, Ronaldinho had also made his mark with PSG. He joined the French club from Gremio in 2001 and spent two seasons there before Barcelona paid around $30 million to sign him. During his time in France, he scored 25 goals in 77 matches.

Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal share something in common with Ronaldinho: both wear the No. 10 jersey for PSG and Barcelona, respectively — a number once worn by the Brazilian legend himself.

Ronaldinho on Yamal and Dembele

As a global soccer icon, Ronaldinho is often asked to share his thoughts on today’s stars. Ousmane Dembele at PSG… I like him a lot. He has a bit of a Brazilian style! He’s unpredictable, creative, daring. He’s often unreadable — and he scores plenty of goals,” the former Brazilian international told L’Equipe a few months ago.

Advertisement

And on Lamine Yamal, Ronaldinho was equally enthusiastic: “I love watching him because of his creativity… He’ll be a huge star. The next Ballon d’Or, for sure,” he said in a quote cited by TNT Sports.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will Robert Lewandowski stay at Barcelona next season? Deco’s seven-word update on contract talks raises more questions than answers

Will Robert Lewandowski stay at Barcelona next season? Deco’s seven-word update on contract talks raises more questions than answers

Robert Lewandowski's contract runs out in less than twelve months, and Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has now offered a cryptic seven-word update that has left fans both puzzled and concerned.

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona reportedly make important call with key Champions League clash looming

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona reportedly make important call with key Champions League clash looming

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is recovering from a physical setback, with the UEFA Champions League emerging as the clear priority.

Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

La Liga has released new financial data detailing the current economic situation of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas clash with Toluca in Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s all the essential information about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo