How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chivas vs Santos Laguna WHAT Liga MX WHEN 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT • Saturday, March 14, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Chivas head into their upcoming matchup against Santos Laguna looking to keep the pressure on the top of the Liga MX standings. With 21 points, Guadalajara sit just four behind league leaders Cruz Azul and recently regained momentum by snapping a two-game losing streak in Matchday 10.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna have struggled all season and remain at the bottom of the table with only five points from 10 games, making this a key opportunity for Chivas to continue their climb—so make sure not to miss the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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