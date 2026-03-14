Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury takes toll as Ivan Toney reclaims Saudi Pro League Golden Boot lead after controversial and heated incident with Julian Quinones

The Saudi Pro League title race continues to deliver drama, and the battle for the Golden Boot has become just as intense. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains sidelined with injury, the spotlight has shifted toward two other prolific forwards: Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones.

All three stars have been central figures in the scoring charts this season, representing Al‑Nassr, Al‑Ahli, and Al‑Qadsiah, respectively. But a dramatic night of soccer, filled with a stunning comeback, title-race implications, and a heated confrontation, has reshaped the race for the league’s top scorer.

What unfolded during and after Al-Ahli’s match against Al-Qadsiah not only altered the dynamics of the championship battle but also reignited the Golden Boot rivalry spectacularly. Al-Ahli entered its away fixture against Al-Qadsiah with the chance to apply serious pressure on league leader Al-Nassr. Early on, the team appeared firmly in control.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute, when Ivan Toney capitalized on defensive confusion inside the box to open the scoring. The English striker reacted quickest to a loose ball and produced a composed finish to put Al-Ahli ahead. Just before halftime, Valentin Atangana tapped in Galeno’s cross to make it 2-0, putting Al-Ahli firmly in control.

However, Al-Qadsiah mounted a dramatic second-half comeback. Musab Al Juwayr pulled one back in the 63rd minute after a pass from Christopher Bonsu Baah, shifting the momentum. Deep into stoppage time, Turki Al Ammar equalized in the 92nd minute before Ibrahim Mahnashi completed the stunning turnaround in the 98th minute, sealing a remarkable 3-2 victory. The result stunned the visitors and had immediate implications for the title race.

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The heated post-match brawl

As emotions ran high after the final whistle, the drama continued off the ball. The match’s intensity spilled over when Ivan Toney became involved in a confrontation with Julian Quinones during the post-match handshake sequence. The altercation quickly escalated, with video footage showing the two Golden Boot contenders exchanging heated words and briefly grabbing each other by the collar before teammates stepped in.

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The incident appeared to underline the fierce rivalry between the league’s top scorers, whose competition has intensified throughout the season. Fans quickly reacted on social media, with many describing the scene as a reflection of the high stakes surrounding both the title race and the Golden Boot chase.

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Golden Boot race takes a new turn

The aftermath of the match also produced a significant shift in the scoring charts. Ivan Toney now leads the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with 25 goals, narrowly ahead of Julian Quinones with 24. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo remains on 21 goals while recovering from injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh on Monday.

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That development has reshaped the competition for the award, particularly as Ronaldo’s absence limits his chances of adding to his tally in the immediate future. The Portuguese superstar had entered the campaign pursuing a historic milestone: becoming the first European player to win the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot three seasons in a row.

He previously claimed the award in 2024 with 31 goals and again in 2025 with 30 goals, reinforcing his dominance in Saudi soccer even in the later years of his career. However, the current season has proven far more competitive, with multiple strikers delivering exceptional performances.