How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Charlotte vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, March 14, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the 2026 Major League Soccer season beginning to take shape, Inter Miami have quickly rebounded from its opening setback, stringing together two straight wins to climb within a single point of Eastern Conference frontrunners New York City FC and Nashville SC.

Now powered by the influence of Lionel Messi, Miami aim to extend that surge when it meets Charlotte FC, a side still trying to find its rhythm after beginning the campaign with a win, a draw, and a defeat. With momentum on the line and valuable early-season points at stake, this clash promises plenty of intrigue.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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