How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Charlotte vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, March 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
With the 2026 Major League Soccer season beginning to take shape, Inter Miami have quickly rebounded from its opening setback, stringing together two straight wins to climb within a single point of Eastern Conference frontrunners New York City FC and Nashville SC.
Now powered by the influence of Lionel Messi, Miami aim to extend that surge when it meets Charlotte FC, a side still trying to find its rhythm after beginning the campaign with a win, a draw, and a defeat. With momentum on the line and valuable early-season points at stake, this clash promises plenty of intrigue.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.