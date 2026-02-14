Trending topics:
How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Alejandro Zendejas of America
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesAlejandro Zendejas of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chivas vs Club America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT • Saturday, February 14, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Matchday 6 of Liga MX brings the league’s marquee rivalry back to center stage as Chivas put their perfect Clausura record on the line against Club America. Guadalajara have opened the season with five straight wins to claim sole possession of first place.

On the other hand, America counter with momentum after stringing together two consecutive victories following a shaky start. Standings rarely matter in this showdown—intensity, pride, and statement-making performances always do. With first place and bragging rights at stake, this is must-see soccer you won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chivas vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
