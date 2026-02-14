Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

Pep Guardiola criticizes Manchester City players after narrow FA Cup win over Salford City: ‘It was boring’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Guardiola criticized his own players
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesGuardiola criticized his own players

Pep Guardiola is always a headline in every press conference he attends. He normally backs his players no matter what, but his tone was different after Manchester City’s narrow FA Cup win over Salford City.

The FA Cup is the oldest competition in the world for a reason; there is always room for exciting matches between teams from very different levels. This time an emphatic score was expected, with a powerful Premier League side facing a League Two team.

It was only a 2-0 victory, which prompted the criticism. Guardiola said he wasn’t pleased with how they performed: “We didn’t read the spaces. It depends on how they defend it and we didn’t read it. That is the reason why the match was boring. The only good news is that we went through. That’s all.”

Guardiola says the calendar isn’t an excuse

Salford City currently play in the fourth tier of English soccer. The most dominant club in the country in recent years shouldn’t have had problems posting a big score. That looked possible when Manchester City opened the scoring in the 6th minute with an own goal.

Guehi sealed Manchester City’s victory (Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Guehi sealed Manchester City’s victory (Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

It’s true that Guardiola named a lineup that included nine changes compared to their most recent match against Fulham in the Premier League last Wednesday. Even so, Marc Guehi’s goal to extend the margin wasn’t enough to please the manager.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

see also

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

Guardiola also said that the short turnaround isn’t an excuse: “It would be easy for me to say mentally we’re exhausted, we’re tired, that it has been a tough two or three weeks for many reasons. But it’s our job. The calendar demands we play every few days. We just didn’t read where the spaces were and everything was flat, slow and not good.”

Manchester City’s bright note

There was one positive from the match for the Spanish manager in the return of John Stones to the team. The defender had been out for over two months with a thigh muscle injury.

Guardiola was cautious about his inclusion in future lineups: “He’s back. He still needs time; he’s not the John Stones we knew, but his body language was really good in terms of pressing and aggression. It’s important that he played 65 minutes.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester City take on Salford City in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Follow every moment of the matchup, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after FA charges Manchester City star with misconduct

Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after FA charges Manchester City star with misconduct

Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after the FA charged the Manchester City player

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

While Manchester United still compete to secure a UEFA Champions League spot, they're already eyeing a $130 million star to bolster Bruno Fernandes' midfield next season. Nonetheless, Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign him, complicating the Red Devils' plans.

Rashford and Raphinha in the spotlight with contrasting injury updates ahead of Barcelona vs. Girona

Rashford and Raphinha in the spotlight with contrasting injury updates ahead of Barcelona vs. Girona

Barcelona are closely monitoring the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Raphinha ahead of their upcoming clash against Girona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo