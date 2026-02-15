Trending topics:
FA Cup
How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze
© Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesArsenal's Eberechi Eze
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 15, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With their sights set on advancing in the FA Cup, in the fourth round in dominant form enter Arsenal, who have established themselves as England’s top side this season through strong Premier League and European performances.

Still, cup competition leaves no room for complacency, especially against a desperate underdog like Wigan Athletic, who sit at the bottom of League One but will embrace the opportunity to chase a stunning upset. Expect intensity from both sides in a classic David vs. Goliath showdown.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
