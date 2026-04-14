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How to watch Club America vs Nashville SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC dribbles the ball against Patricio Salas of Club America
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesHany Mukhtar of Nashville SC dribbles the ball against Patricio Salas of Club America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Nashville SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Nashville SC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT • Tuesday, April 14, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a spot in the semifinals hanging in the balance, Club America head back home knowing the margin for error is razor-thin after a deadlocked first leg. The opening clash produced no goals but plenty of tension, leaving this series wide open as both teams prepare for a decisive showdown where one breakthrough could swing everything.

Standing in their way is a red-hot Nashville SC side that has quickly established itself among MLS’s elite, arriving with confidence and momentum as they chase a statement result on the road. With both clubs still in full control of their fate and everything to play for, expect a high-intensity battle.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Club America vs Nashville SC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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