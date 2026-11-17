Chile hosts Colombia on Tuesday, November 17 in an international friendly, just days after falling 1-0 to the same opponent on November 14. Before that loss, Chile beat Mexico 2-0 on October 7, though they were beaten 4-2 by the United States on September 30. The mix of results shows a team capable of good moments but still inconsistent at the back. This rematch gives Chile a quick chance to settle the score from last week’s defeat.
Colombia come into the rematch on the back of that 1-0 win over Chile on November 14, part of a run that also included a 2-0 victory over Peru on October 6. Their only blemish in that stretch was a 1-0 loss to Paraguay on October 3. Colombia have won their last two matches out of three and will look to make it back to back wins over Chile this week. A second straight result against the same opponent would extend their current momentum heading into the new year.
Chile vs Colombia: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Colombia vs. Chile
1-0
November 14, 2026
Friendlies
Colombia vs. Chile
4-0
October 15, 2024
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Chile vs. Colombia
0-0
September 13, 2023
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Colombia vs. Chile
3-1
September 9, 2021
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Chile vs. Colombia
2-2
October 14, 2020
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Colombia vs. Chile
0-0
October 12, 2019
Friendlies
Colombia vs. Chile
0-0
June 28, 2019
CONMEBOL Copa America
Colombia vs. Chile
0-0
November 10, 2016
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Colombia vs. Chile
0-2
June 23, 2016
CONMEBOL Copa America
Chile vs. Colombia
1-1
November 12, 2015
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Andorra vs. Azerbaijan
Monday, November 16, 2026
1:00 PM
Malaysia vs. Yemen
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
1:00 AM
Tahiti vs. Cook Islands
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:30 AM
Singapore vs. Brazil
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
5:00 AM
China vs. Bahrain
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 AM
Kyrgyzstan vs. Vietnam
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 AM
Lebanon vs. Palestine
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:00 AM
Japan vs. Paraguay
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:10 AM
Qatar vs. Korea
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
9:00 AM
UAE vs. Syria
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
9:10 AM
S. Arabia vs. Uzbekistan
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
10:30 AM
Russia vs. Venezuela
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
11:00 AM
Jordan vs. Australia
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
11:00 AM
Iraq vs. Iran
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
11:15 AM
Kuwait vs. Honduras
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
11:30 AM
Argentina vs. Costa Rica
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
6:00 PM
Chile vs. Colombia
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
6:00 PM
Ecuador vs. Bolivia
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
6:30 PM
Uruguay vs. Dominican Republic
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
6:30 PM
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Summary
Chile will face Colombia on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026 international friendly game.
Fanatiz will carry the Chile vs Colombia game in the United States.
Colombia lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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