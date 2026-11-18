Portugal’s first victory since Cristiano Ronaldo stepped away from the national team came with an unexpected sequel off the pitch. A brief exchange between two of the squad’s leading figures, captured by television cameras once the match was over, has been picked apart by supporters ever since.

The moment took place in Cardiff on Tuesday, after Portugal edged Wales 3-2 in the Nations League. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Carlos Forbs answered strikes by David Brooks and Sorba Thomas, and the result lifted Jorge Jesus’ side to the top of its group.

With Bernardo Silva, the new permanent captain, absent from the squad, Fernandes wore the armband and passed it to Joao Cancelo when he was substituted late in the match.

In footage broadcast on Sport TV after the final whistle, Fernandes pointed toward Cancelo and appeared to say “record him” to the cameraman. The full-back then pointed to the captain’s armband on his sleeve and said, “Film the boss,” according to Portuguese media, in what looked like a light-hearted moment.

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That has not stopped a portion of Ronaldo’s followers from reading it as a mockery. The timing explains part of the reaction, since the forward announced his international retirement on Nov. 5 after 234 appearances and 146 goals, having worn the armband for around two decades.

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Several fans on X criticized both players and suggested the joke was aimed at Cristiano, while others simply saw an innocent bit of banter after a win that eased the sting of the 4-1 loss to Denmark.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7 means more than ever as Portugal international Carlos Forbs explains its special significance

Portugal secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals

The win in Cardiff left Portugal at the top of their group, and as group winners, the reigning champions will be seeded in the draw for the quarter-finals, scheduled for Nov. 20 at UEFA’s headquarters.

Teams from the same group cannot meet, so Norway is ruled out as a potential opponent, and Jorge Jesus’ side will be paired with one of the runners-up from the other three groups.

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The possible rivals are Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain. The tie will be played over two legs, with first legs between March 25 and 27 and second legs between March 28 and 30, 2027.

For a group still adjusting to life without its all-time leading scorer, the draw will offer a first look at the road ahead. Whatever the outcome, the next international window in March will show whether the armband debate fades away or stays part of the conversation.