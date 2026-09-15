James Rodriguez announces Colombia retirement after 2026 World Cup, one game away from appearance record

James Rodriguez featured in his final World Cup with the Colombia national team in 2026, serving once again as captain for the Cafeteros. Months after the tournament’s conclusion, the midfielder officially announced his retirement from international football while sitting equal atop the program’s all-time appearance chart.

The Colombian Football Federation committed to continuity ahead of the 2030 World Cup cycle, renewing head coach Nestor Lorenzo’s contract through the end of that tournament. Questions lingered over the immediate status of veteran captain James Rodriguez at 35 years of age, particularly regarding potential participation in the 2028 Copa America, though those timelines have now been cut short.

On Tuesday, September 15, Rodriguez posted a three-minute video on social media announcing his formal decision to step away from the Colombia national team. The announcement comes shortly after the playmaker finalized a return to Colombian club football, signing with Atletico Nacional after 17 years competing abroad.

“The time has come. Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear, and every shared dream,” read the social media message accompanying Rodriguez’s video. “Defending the colors of the Colombian national team was one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you, Colombia. Forever,” he concluded.

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James Rodriguez left on the verge of the top caps record

Appearing across three World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2026, Rodriguez set the Colombian record for career World Cup matches played with 13, surpassing the previous mark of 10 held by Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincon. However, in terms of overall international caps, he finishes tied atop the leaderboards alongside a longtime teammate.

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Across World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, World Cups, and Copa America tournaments, Rodriguez accumulated 131 international appearances for Colombia, matching goalkeeper David Ospina’s total. Juan Cuadrado ranks third with 116 caps, followed by Valderrama at 111, but with Rodriguez now stepping aside, Ospina’s joint record will stand heading into the upcoming cycle.

James Rodriguez’s records with Colombia

Rodriguez achieved global stardom at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, capturing the FIFA Puskas Award for his memorable volley against Uruguay. Yet that iconic goal represented only the beginning of his impact with the Cafeteros.

In that same 2014 tournament, he became the first Colombian player to win the World Cup Golden Boot after leading the competition with six goals. He later established the record for most assists in a single Copa America tournament, recording six during the 2024 edition to break Lionel Messi’s previous mark of five set in 2021.

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On the national team scoring list, Rodriguez finishes five goals behind Radamel Falcao’s record mark of 36 goals. However, scoring 31 times from a midfield role firmly established Rodriguez’s legacy as one of the greatest players in the program’s history.