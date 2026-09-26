Is Julian Quinones playing today? Projected lineups for Mexico vs Colombia in 2026 International friendly

Mexico returns to action for the first time since its painful Round of 16 exit at the World Cup, but Julian Quinones won’t be part of the squad for this international friendly against Colombia after suffering a muscle injury with his club, Al Qadisiya in Saudi Arabia. The match also marks the official debut of Rafael Marquez as Mexico’s head coach, kicking off a four-game schedule for El Tri in this FIFA window.

Quinones isn’t the only sensitive absence for Mexico, with starting forward Raul Jimenez also left out after picking up an injury with Wolverhampton in England’s second division.

Between the two of them, Quinones and Jimenez combined for seven of Mexico’s 10 goals at the World Cup, making their absence a significant blow as Marquez shapes his first squad.

Colombia arrives with its own new look after the international retirement of James Rodriguez, with manager Nestor Lorenzo confirming Davinson Sanchez as the team’s new captain. Colombia enters this match also coming off a Round of 16 exit at the World Cup, having fallen to Switzerland on penalties, and will be looking to bounce back with a fresh look under Sanchez’s leadership.

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Projected lineup for Mexico

Marquez’s expected setup shows a 4-3-3 built around Gilberto Mora pulling the strings in midfield alongside Erik Lira and Alvaro Fidalgo, while Armando Gonzalez gets the nod up top in place of the injured Jimenez.

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Mexico projected lineup: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Johan Vasquez, Mateo Chavez; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora; Hirving Lozano, Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez.

Projected lineup for Colombia

Lorenzo’s projected lineup features Richard Rios and Gustavo Puerta anchoring the midfield, freeing up Jhon Arias and Jaminton Campaz to operate higher up the pitch around Luis Suarez at center-forward.

Colombia projected lineup: Alvaro Montero; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Alvaro Angulo; Richard Rios, Gustavo Puerta; Jhon Arias, Jaminton Campaz, Carlos Andres Gomez; Luis Suarez.

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