Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Costa Rica WHAT International friendly WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 17, 2026 WHERE ViX STREAM ViX

Match Overview

Argentina hosts Costa Rica on Tuesday, November 17 in an international friendly. Argentina comes into this game off a 1-2 loss to Uruguay on November 13, a result that snapped a strong run of form. Before that setback, Argentina had been rolling, beating Benin 3-0 on October 6 and routing Burkina Faso 7-0 on October 4. This friendly gives Argentina a chance to get back on track after the defeat to Uruguay.

Costa Rica also arrives having lost their most recent match, falling 0-2 to Ecuador on November 14. That defeat came after a solid stretch in October, when Costa Rica beat Haiti 2-0 on October 5 and defeated Nicaragua 3-0 on October 2. Two wins in a row were followed by a setback against Ecuador, and Costa Rica will look to respond with a better showing against Argentina.

In their last nine meetings on record, Argentina has won eight and Costa Rica has not won any, with one draw between them. The most recent meeting came on March 27, 2024, when Argentina won 3-1. Costa Rica’s only point in the series came from a 0-0 draw on March 30, 2011, and Argentina has otherwise won every other meeting dating back to 1951, including a 7-1 result that year.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: last 9 meetings

In their last 9 meetings, Argentina have won 8 and Costa Rica have not won any, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Argentina vs. Costa Rica 3-1 March 27, 2024 Friendlies Argentina vs. Costa Rica 3-0 July 12, 2011 CONMEBOL Copa America Costa Rica vs. Argentina 0-0 March 30, 2011 Friendlies Argentina vs. Costa Rica 3-2 January 27, 2010 Friendlies Argentina vs. Costa Rica 2-0 July 14, 1979 Pan American Games Argentina vs. Costa Rica 1-0 July 2, 1979 Pan American Games Argentina vs. Costa Rica 2-0 October 25, 1975 Pan American Games Argentina vs. Costa Rica 3-1 August 29, 1959 Pan American Games Argentina vs. Costa Rica 7-1 March 1, 1951 Pan American Games

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All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games

Game Day Time (ET) Andorra vs. Azerbaijan Monday, November 16, 2026 1:00 PM Malaysia vs. Yemen Tuesday, November 17, 2026 1:00 AM Tahiti vs. Cook Islands Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:30 AM Singapore vs. Brazil Tuesday, November 17, 2026 5:00 AM China vs. Bahrain Tuesday, November 17, 2026 7:00 AM Kyrgyzstan vs. Vietnam Tuesday, November 17, 2026 7:00 AM Lebanon vs. Palestine Tuesday, November 17, 2026 8:00 AM Japan vs. Paraguay Tuesday, November 17, 2026 8:10 AM Qatar vs. Korea Tuesday, November 17, 2026 9:00 AM UAE vs. Syria Tuesday, November 17, 2026 9:10 AM S. Arabia vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, November 17, 2026 10:30 AM Russia vs. Venezuela Tuesday, November 17, 2026 11:00 AM Jordan vs. Australia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 11:00 AM Iraq vs. Iran Tuesday, November 17, 2026 11:15 AM Kuwait vs. Honduras Tuesday, November 17, 2026 11:30 AM Argentina vs. Costa Rica Tuesday, November 17, 2026 6:00 PM Chile vs. Colombia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 6:00 PM Ecuador vs. Bolivia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 6:30 PM Uruguay vs. Dominican Republic Tuesday, November 17, 2026 6:30 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Argentina will face Costa Rica on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026 international friendly game.

ViX will carry the Argentina vs Costa Rica game in the United States.

Argentina lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 9 meetings.

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