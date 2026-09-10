James Rodriguez rejects Europe return after Liga MX and MLS spells as he reportedly prepares for Colombia comeback

James Rodriguez has emerged as one of the most intriguing free agents following the 2026 World Cup, coming off consecutive stints in Liga MX and Major League Soccer. Rather than pursuing a return to European football, the Colombian playmaker is reportedly finalizing a homecoming to continue his career in his native country.

Following his departure from Club Leon, Rodriguez joined Minnesota United with expectations of establishing himself among the league’s marquee stars. However, after logging just 274 minutes across eight appearances and delivering two assists, Minnesota United and the player agreed to part ways upon his contract expiration, sending the attacking midfielder back into free agency.

According to Diario AS journalist and Colombia insider Pipe Sierra, Rodriguez has reached a verbal agreement to join Atletico Nacional as a free agent. Negotiations have entered the final stages, with contract execution and an official announcement expected in the coming days.

While Atletico Nacional have yet to issue a formal statement, internal confidence remains high regarding closing the deal. Over the past 24 hours, the club’s official social media channels posted subtle teasers centered around the No. 10 jersey, fueling excitement among supporters anticipating Rodriguez’s arrival.

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Rodriguez originally emerged through Envigado’s youth academy in 2005 before completing a transfer to Argentine club Banfield in 2008 at age 16. Now, nearly two decades after leaving his home country, he prepares to return to help Los Verdolagas in their pursuit of domestic silverware.

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Having been eliminated from international competition earlier in 2026, Atletico Nacional currently sit atop the Primera A standings with 40 points through 19 matches at the midpoint of the campaign. Adding Rodriguez provides a major catalyst for the club, with a league title securing qualification for the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition.

James drew interest from Italy

After spending just three months in MLS followed by four months as a free agent, market options meeting Rodriguez’s financial and competitive requirements proved limited. However, the former Real Madrid star briefly evaluated an opportunity to return to Europe, albeit outside top-flight competition.

According to transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian Serie B club Avellino submitted a formal contract offer to secure the veteran playmaker. Despite the Italian club’s ambitious push, Rodriguez ultimately passed on joining the second-tier side to complete his return to Colombia with Atletico Nacional.

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