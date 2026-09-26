How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Colombia enter this international fixture as favorites after securing impressive results in their recent outings. Furthermore, Los Cafeteros are looking to build momentum and refine their squad as they prepare for upcoming major competitions.

As for Mexico, El Tri are in need of a statement performance to re-establish consistency. Under the new leadership of Rafael Marquez, they remain focused on finding their ideal lineup as the international calendar moves into its next phase.

Mexico vs Colombia record

Across 31 all-time meetings, Colombia holds a slight edge over Mexico with 11 wins to El Tri’s 10, alongside 10 draws. However, recent history heavily favors Los Cafeteros: Colombia has won 5 of the last 6 matchups—including a 4-0 victory in October 2025 and consecutive 3-2 wins in 2023 and 2022—outscoring Mexico 14-6 during that stretch.

Mexico’s upcoming games

Game Date Time (ET) Mexico vs. Colombia Saturday, September 26, 2026 9:00 PM Mexico vs. Peru Tuesday, September 29, 2026 TBD United States vs. Mexico Saturday, October 3, 2026 10:00 PM Mexico vs. Chile Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:00 PM

Colombia’s upcoming games

Game Date Time (ET) Mexico vs. Colombia Saturday, September 26, 2026 9:00 PM Colombia vs. Paraguay Friday, October 2, 2026 8:00 PM Colombia vs. Peru Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:45 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Mexico vs Colombia and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.