How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

|WHO
|Mexico vs Colombia
|WHAT
|International friendly
|WHEN
|9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 26, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, TUDN
|STREAM
|FREE TRIAL
Match Overview
Colombia enter this international fixture as favorites after securing impressive results in their recent outings. Furthermore, Los Cafeteros are looking to build momentum and refine their squad as they prepare for upcoming major competitions.
As for Mexico, El Tri are in need of a statement performance to re-establish consistency. Under the new leadership of Rafael Marquez, they remain focused on finding their ideal lineup as the international calendar moves into its next phase.
Mexico vs Colombia record
Across 31 all-time meetings, Colombia holds a slight edge over Mexico with 11 wins to El Tri’s 10, alongside 10 draws. However, recent history heavily favors Los Cafeteros: Colombia has won 5 of the last 6 matchups—including a 4-0 victory in October 2025 and consecutive 3-2 wins in 2023 and 2022—outscoring Mexico 14-6 during that stretch.
Mexico’s upcoming games
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Mexico vs. Colombia
|Saturday, September 26, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Mexico vs. Peru
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026
|TBD
|United States vs. Mexico
|Saturday, October 3, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Mexico vs. Chile
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:00 PM
Colombia’s upcoming games
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Mexico vs. Colombia
|Saturday, September 26, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Paraguay
|Friday, October 2, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Peru
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:45 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
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Summary
- Mexico will face Colombia on Saturday, September 26, for an International friendly game.
- DirectTV will stream the game between Mexico and Colombia.
- Colombia hold a slight edge over Mexico with 11 wins against El Tri’s 10.