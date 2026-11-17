Harry Kane has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of honors, joining an exclusive group of soccer legends after a memorable night against Spain. The England captain produced a moment that immediately revived memories of Lionel Messi’s historic achievement more than 16 years ago.

England secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over the reigning world champions in Madrid on November 15, 2026, with Kane playing a decisive role in the result. The win also ended Spain’s impressive 43-match unbeaten run and secured the top spot in England’s UEFA Nations League group.

Thomas Tuchel’s side made a strong start at the Metropolitano Stadium, with Kane opening the scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time. The Bayern Munich striker had been fouled by Pau Cubarsi before calmly converting the resulting spot-kick, giving England a valuable advantage.

The Three Lions extended their lead shortly after the restart through Ezri Konsa and Ben White, putting the visitors 3-0 ahead and leaving Spain facing an unexpected defeat. However, the contest became considerably more complicated after Elliot Anderson was sent off, allowing the home side to mount a late comeback.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty before Nico Williams made it 3-2, setting up a tense finish. England managed to withstand the pressure, with goalkeeper James Trafford producing important saves to preserve the victory and confirm his team’s position at the top of the group.

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Kane joins exclusive group featuring soccer’s greatest names

The result was significant for England, but Kane also had a personal milestone to celebrate after his penalty against Spain. According to soccer statistician MisterChip, the 33-year-old became only the sixth reigning Ballon d’Or winner to score against the reigning world champions.

The achievement had not been recorded since Lionel Messi scored against Spain on September 7, 2010, when Argentina defeated the reigning world champions 4-1 in Buenos Aires. Messi had won his first Ballon d’Or in December 2009, following Barcelona’s historic six-trophy campaign, making him the first player to accomplish the feat.

Harry Kane of England.

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Kane now joins a remarkable list that includes some of soccer’s most celebrated figures. Portugal’s Eusebio achieved it against Brazil in 1966, followed by Johan Cruyff against the same opponent in 1974, England’s Kevin Keegan against Argentina in 1980, and France’s Michel Platini against Italy in 1986. The complete list now reads:

Date Player Country Opponent 19.07.1966 Eusebio Portugal Brazil 03.07.1974 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Brazil 13.05.1980 Kevin Keegan England Argentina 17.06.1986 Michel Platini France Italy 07.09.2010 Lionel Messi Argentina Spain 15.11.2026 Harry Kane England Spain Reigning Ballon d’Or winners to score against the reigning World Cup champions

Kane’s achievement is particularly notable because more than 16 years separated his goal from Messi’s previous entry on the list.

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Kane’s Ballon d’Or success adds to his historic night

Kane only received the 2026 Ballon d’Or on October 26, making his achievement against Spain an early highlight of his reign as the world’s top individual player. He earned the award after an outstanding campaign that reportedly included 73 goals in 65 matches, alongside major domestic success with Bayern.

The England captain finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in the voting, while Messi placed fifth. Kane’s latest international performance provided another reminder of his influence, particularly as England continues to build under Tuchel. The striker also equaled Tom Finney’s long-standing England record by scoring in seven consecutive away international appearances

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