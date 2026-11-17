Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Jamaica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO
Mexico vs Jamaica
WHAT
Concacaf Nations League
WHEN
9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT • Tuesday, November 17, 2026
WHERE
TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
STREAM
TUDN USA
Match Overview
Mexico enters this one in poor form, having dropped three straight. They were beaten 3-2 by Jamaica on November 15, then lost 0-2 to Chile on October 7 and 0-3 to the United States on October 4. That stretch has piled on the pressure, and Mexico will host Jamaica looking for a response and a chance to settle the score from their last meeting.
Jamaica arrives with real momentum after beating Mexico 3-2 on November 15. Before that they drew 1-1 with Honduras on October 6 and beat El Salvador 2-0 on October 3, so they have lost just once in their last three outings. That recent win over Mexico marked a rare result for Jamaica in this fixture, and they will try to back it up on the road this time.
Mexico vs Jamaica: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Jamaica vs. Mexico
3-2
November 15, 2026
Concacaf Nations League
Mexico vs. Jamaica
1-0
June 23, 2024
CONMEBOL Copa America
Jamaica vs. Mexico
0-3
July 13, 2023
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-2
March 27, 2023
Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico
1-1
June 15, 2022
Concacaf Nations League
Jamaica vs. Mexico
1-2
January 28, 2022
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-1
September 3, 2021
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Mexico vs. Jamaica
0-1
July 24, 2017
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
0-0
July 14, 2017
Concacaf Gold Cup
Mexico vs. Jamaica
2-0
June 10, 2016
CONMEBOL Copa America
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Antigua and Barbuda
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Martinique vs. Aruba
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Canada vs. Guatemala
Monday, November 16, 2026
8:00 PM
Belize vs. Sint Maarten
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bonaire
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Saint Lucia vs. Barbados
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Dominica vs. Cayman Islands
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
French Guiana vs. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
USMNT vs. Haiti
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
El Salvador vs. Saint Martin
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Jamaica
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
9:30 PM
Nicaragua vs. Montserrat
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
10:00 PM
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Mexico will face Jamaica on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
TUDN USA will carry the Mexico vs Jamaica game in the United States.
Mexico lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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