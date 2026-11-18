Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has opened a new chapter for Portugal, with one young player beginning to make his mark while carrying a shirt that has become synonymous with the country’s greatest soccer achievements. Carlos Forbs has already given supporters a reason to remember his name, but his latest contribution has also brought fresh attention to the famous number he now wears.

The 22-year-old Club Brugge winger made headlines during Portugal’s November international break, scoring a decisive goal against Wales and helping his national team secure an important result. His performances have also raised questions about what the future could look like for the Selecao following Ronaldo’s departure.

Jorge Jesus’ men bounced back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Denmark by beating Wales 3-2 in Cardiff in their final Nations League group match. Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto scored before Forbs came off the bench to settle the contest with a 70th-minute winner. The winger needed only 31 minutes on the pitch to score his first international goal, doing so in his third appearance for Portugal.

His contribution proved decisive as Portugal finished top of Group A4 with five wins from six matches, securing qualification for next March’s quarter-finals. “It’s a special feeling; I won’t forget today,” Forbs said after the match, as quoted by ESPN. “The most important thing is that we managed to win; I’m happy about that.”

The victory was particularly important for head coach Jorge Jesus after Portugal’s defeat to Denmark. Despite Pedro Neto receiving two yellow cards in quick succession and being sent off late in the game, Portugal managed to protect its advantage.

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Forbs explains what Ronaldo’s No. 7 means to him

The federation added a horizontal line across the number as a tribute to Ronaldo, who finished his Portugal career as the country’s record appearance holder and leading goalscorer, with 234 caps and 146 goals. The federation described the change as a way to “immortalize the meaning of such a special number and honor the legacy it represents.”

Forbs understands the significance of taking over the shirt and has made clear how much the opportunity means to him. “Of course, it’s a very special number. I feel incredibly proud to wear it and represent this number, and I always strive to give my best,” he added.

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Despite the enormous legacy attached to the shirt, the young winger insists he has not felt overwhelmed by the responsibility. “I wouldn’t say I feel the weight of responsibility, but we know it’s an important and blessed number. I hope to continue using it and score many goals,” he told reporters.

His teammates have also enjoyed joking about his new status, with some playfully calling him ‘CF7’, a reference to Ronaldo’s famous ‘CR7’ nickname. “Some of my teammates joked with me about it, but it’s all in good fun,” Forbs explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

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Promising start to new chapter

His growing importance to Portugal has brought another responsibility. Following Ronaldo’s retirement from international soccer, Forbs became the first player to wear the national team’s iconic No. 7 shirt during the November break, with the Portuguese Football Federation introducing a special design to honor its previous owner.

Forbs still has a long way to go before establishing himself as a regular starter for Portugal, having made all three of his appearances as a substitute. Nevertheless, his decisive contribution against Wales has given him an encouraging platform to build on. “I have to keep working, not just here with the national team, but also with my club to show the coach he can keep calling me,” he said.

Carlos Forbs of Portugal celebrates scoring

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The 22-year-old is unlikely to replace Ronaldo’s achievements, but he has an opportunity to create his own identity in the famous shirt. His first international goal and match-winning performance in Cardiff represent an impressive beginning, with Portugal hoping the young winger can become an important part of its next generation.