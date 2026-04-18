How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Chelsea vs Manchester United
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, April 18, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The race for a top-four spot in the UEFA Champions League is heating up, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Chelsea and Manchester United prepare for a pivotal showdown between direct rivals. Both sides come into this matchup reeling, with Chelsea trying to recover from a humbling 3-0 defeat against Manchester City.
Meanwhile, United are looking to respond after a frustrating loss to Leeds United. With confidence shaken and every point now crucial, this clash between two Big Six contenders could have a major impact on the final standings—don’t miss what promises to be a high-stakes battle.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
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• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro