Barcelona’s plan to replicate Yamal’s case with Eduardo Conceição in doubt as Manchester United join the race

Players get transferred earlier nowadays. The precedent started by Vinicius’ move to Real Madrid was followed by other promising players like Endrick and Estevao. Barcelona has had success with very young players like Lamine Yamal, but their plan to replicate it with Brazilian talent Eduardo Conceição is in doubt, as he is also being followed by Manchester United and Manchester City.

Despite not yet playing for Palmeiras’ first team, the 16-year-old forward has already attracted strong interest. According to the Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona is the favorite destination. The club has already contacted the player’s agent through Deco, but several teams are in the race.

Manchester United are the latest to join the race for Palmeiras’ talent. With the English club looking much better than in recent years, their chances of landing Conceição may be higher. Even if a club agrees to a fee, the player will not be able to move immediately, as he is only 16 years old.

Conceição rejected Manchester City

The list of major clubs has grown in recent years with increased financial power. This has put Manchester City in position to pursue almost every top young talent, and they made an offer for Conceição, according to Sport.

Deco has contacted the player’s agent (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City reportedly offered around 40 million euros to Palmeiras for Conceição. The response came from the player, who appears willing to wait longer to reach his preferred destination.

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Despite a momentary rejection from the player, Manchester City remain interested in him and could return with another approach in the future. Other offers that Conceição has turned down include clubs such as Napoli and Newcastle.

Conceição’s first transfer out of Brazil

Conceição has caught attention with his performances in Brazil’s U-17 South American competition. He had already been called up to Palmeiras’ U-20 team at just 15 years old. However, his first move out of Brazil cannot happen before December 2027, when he turns 18.