Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in MLS clash

Even though they are coming off a MLS title, Inter Miami CF are enduring a difficult season, as the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have proven challenging, ultimately leading to the departure of Javier Mascherano. Following this, they turned to Guillermo Hoyos as head coach, with his debut coming against Colorado Rapids. As a result, fans are closely monitoring the status of Lionel Messi.

According to José Armando Rodríguez, via X, Lionel Messi has traveled and trained normally with Inter Miami CF. As a result, head coach Guillermo Hoyos will opt to start the Argentine, as the team is in need of a win following their last two draws in MLS. The Herons are not in their best form, so the veteran’s presence could serve as a turning point in their season to clinch a winning streak.

Alongside the Argentinean, German Berterame will start again in the lineup, having shined in the latest game. Nonetheless, Luis Suarez is well-rested and could provide a significant boost in front of goal, coming off bench. Meanwhile, coach Hoyos will continue to rely on Rodrigo De Paul as a key figure in midfield amid the team’s inconsistent performances.

Colorado Rapids are coming off an emphatic 6–2 victory over Houston Dynamo, providing a major boost as they look to build a winning streak in MLS. However, head coach Matt Wells faces a tough challenge, with Miguel Navarro, Theodore Ku-Dipietro, Reggie Cannon, and Connor Ronan all sidelined through injury. Despite these absences, they will look to Rafael Navarro to remain a difference-maker, as he comes in off an impressive brace.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Colorado Rapids lineups vs Inter Miami

Despite their strong form, Colorado Rapids will not have an easy matchup against Inter Miami CF, as Lionel Messi is capable of breaking down their defensive line. Nevertheless, the Rapids have shown they are one of the most dangerous attacking teams, with Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro playing key roles. As a result, they will look to control the game and set the offensive tempo against the Herons’ vulnerable defense.

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see also 2026 World Cup: Inter Miami’s Berterame at risk of losing his Mexico spot amid striker competition

Considering this, Colorado Rapids will lineup as follows:

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Inter Miami lineups vs Colorado Rapids

Heading into the match against Colorado Rapids, Inter Miami CF are dealing with key absences, as Sergio Reguilón and David Ayala are unavailable, while Tadeo Allende remains a doubt due to injury. As a result, head coach Guillermo Hoyos has made many changes to the starting lineup, sticking closely to the setup from the previous match, with Lionel Messi and German Berterame expected to be key in securing the win.

With this in mind, the Herons will play as follows:

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