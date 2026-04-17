Luis Enrique reportedly in talks for $23M-a-year PSG extension: Nears top of the highest-paid coaches ranking

Paris Saint-Germain’s success in recent years has been driven in part by Luis Enrique, who led the French side to the top of European soccer for the first time in their history. Now, his contract extension has become a top priority for the club, with a significant salary increase on the table.

“The new agreement would not only extend his stay, but also include a major salary increase. The Parisian club are willing to make Luis Enrique one of the highest-paid coaches in the world,” reported Sport this week.

Reports indicate that PSG are willing to nearly double the Spanish coach’s salary. He currently earns around €11 million gross per year, while the new deal could see that figure rise to €20 million—approximately $23.6 million annually.

That potential raise highlights Luis Enrique’s importance to PSG, who under his leadership have won 11 titles in two and a half years, while also aiming to repeat that success in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the world.

Where would Luis Enrique rank among the highest-paid coaches in the world?

If reports of negotiations between PSG and Luis Enrique materialize and he agrees to a new deal worth around $23.6 million gross per year, the coach would climb to fourth place in the global rankings.

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At present, he sits in a respectable seventh position. However, his current salary of roughly $13 million per year places him well behind the top earners. The highest-paid coach in the world right now is Diego Simeone, who earns around $35 million per year at Atletico Madrid.

Next is Al Hilal’s Simone Inzaghi, who left Inter Milan last year to take up a lucrative deal worth approximately $34.3 million in the Saudi Pro League. Rounding out the top three is Pep Guardiola, who earns about $28 million at Manchester City.

The current ranking of the highest-paid coaches in the world:

1- Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid – $35 million

2- Simone Inzaghi – Al Hilal – $34.3 million

3- Pep Guardiola – Manchester City – $28 million

4- Mikel Arteta – Arsenal – $21.1 million

5- David Moyes – Everton – $16.9 million

6- Jorge Jesus – Al Nassr – $14.1 million

7- Luis Enrique – PSG – $13 million

8- Matthias Jaissle – Al Ahli – $13 million

9- Carlo Ancelotti – Brazil – $11.3 million

10- Unai Emery – Aston Villa – $11.2 million