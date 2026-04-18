Cristiano Ronaldo left waiting as Alejandro Garnacho snubbed another chance to play alongside his idol before Chelsea move, reason revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly close to welcoming Alejandro Garnacho at Al-Nassr before the young winger chose a different path. Instead of accepting the opportunity to reunite with his idol, Garnacho moved to Chelsea, creating one of last year’s more intriguing transfer stories. What looked like a dream partnership between Ronaldo and Garnacho never materialized again, and the real reason has only become clearer later.

The Argentine talent had long admired Ronaldo, having spent time around him earlier in his career at Manchester United. That made the possibility of joining Al-Nassr especially significant, as it would have placed him alongside one of soccer’s greatest figures at a crucial stage of his own development.

Garnacho’s departure from Manchester United followed a difficult spell at Old Trafford. Reports indicated that his relationship with then-manager Ruben Amorim had deteriorated after frustration over reduced playing time and being left out of key matches.

The tension reportedly increased after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, where the young forward was unhappy about starting on the bench. He was later left out of the squad entirely for the Premier League season finale against Aston Villa, making an exit increasingly likely.

Garnacho at Manchester United

Al-Nassr saw major opportunity, but why did Garnacho say no?

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr moved quickly once the player’s future became uncertain. According to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, the club turned its attention to him after missing out on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

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The attraction of the move was obvious. Garnacho would have joined a growing project, received a lucrative contract, and, most notably, played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the player he had idolized since childhood. Despite the glamour and financial rewards on offer, the 21-year-old chose another route.

The forward wanted to stay in Europe to continue developing his career, believing regular competition at the highest level would better serve his long-term ambitions. That decision explains why Chelsea eventually became his preferred destination. Remaining in European soccer meant access to stronger weekly competition, greater visibility, and a chance to continue maturing in a demanding environment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra of Manchester United look on

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A year at Chelsea hasn’t helped Garnacho’s future prospects

The switch to Chelsea brought a fresh start, but not complete stability. The club underwent managerial changes, replacing Enzo Maresca with Liam Rosenior, adding another layer of uncertainty to Garnacho’s situation.

Despite his arrival, questions remain about his long-term role. The Daily Express suggests that the Blues are already considering whether to cash in on him, just a year after signing the winger.

Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates

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Looking back, the decision stands as a defining moment. Garnacho turned down the chance to play alongside Ronaldo, a move that would have carried both emotional and professional significance. For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, it represents a missed opportunity to add a young, dynamic talent to their ranks.