How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Burnley vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Burnley vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Wednesday, January 7, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling and USA Network STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United enter this weekend carrying real urgency, with little margin for error after a string of missed opportunities has stalled their momentum. A sluggish performance last time out only added to the frustration as the push for European spots grows more congested by the week, making every result critical.

The challenge now comes against Burnley, a side fighting for survival near the bottom of the standings and desperate to spark a turnaround with just 12 points to their name. With pressure mounting on both benches and consequences at opposite ends of the table, this matchup promises to be exciting.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement