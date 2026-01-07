Trending topics:
Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club: Projected lineups for first 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.
© Ion Alcoba Beitia & Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesInaki Williams of Athletic Club and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club are set to face off on Wednesday, January 7, in the first semifinal of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup, which will be played in Saudi Arabia. With a spot in the final and the chance to claim the first domestic trophy of the 2025-26 season on the line, both teams are expected to go all-out.

The Blaugrana arrive in strong form, currently leading La Liga with 49 points—four clear of Real Madrid—while riding an eight-game winning streak. Star winger Lamine Yamal raised some concern on Tuesday after missing training due to a stomach virus, but he is still expected to be available for what figures to be a demanding matchup.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, come into the semifinal under different circumstances compared to their rivals. Sitting eighth in La Liga, the Bilbao side has struggled to balance multiple competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, where they have managed just one win in six matches, largely due to a lack of squad depth.

Barcelona positioned as favorite

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club shapes up as a compelling clash between two sides that know each other well, especially with experienced managers Hansi Flick and Ernesto Valverde on the touchlines. The teams have already met once this season, with Barcelona cruising to a dominant 4-0 victory at Camp Nou on November 22.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Yuri Berchiche of Athletic Club.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Yuri Berchiche of Athletic Club.

Historically, the clubs have faced each other 245 times, with Barcelona holding the edge at 125 wins, compared to 80 for Athletic Club, along with 40 draws. While the Blaugrana have won the last four meetings, Athletic’s most recent victory came in the 2024 Copa del Rey quarterfinals, a 4-2 win.

Kylian Mbappe sparks Real Madrid hope ahead of potential Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

see also

Kylian Mbappe sparks Real Madrid hope ahead of potential Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

Potential lineups for Barcelona and Athletic Club

FC Barcelona’s projected lineups (4-2-3-1): Joan García, Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Eric García; Lamine Yamal, Fermín Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Athletic Club’s projected lineups (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón; Andoni Gorosabel, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Adama Boiro; Inigo Ruiz De Galarreta, Mikel Jauregizar; Iñaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Groka Guruzeta.

