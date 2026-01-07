Kylian Mbappe sparks Real Madrid hope ahead of potential Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

The biggest story in Spanish soccer on Tuesday was Kylian Mbappe’s absence from Real Madrid’s squad named by Xabi Alonso for this week’s Spanish Super Cup. However, with a possible final against Barcelona looming, the forward is not ready to give up on that challenge.

According to a report from The Athletic, cited by Sport, Mbappe was present on Wednesday at the Real Madrid training complex. “The Frenchman has been working with the club’s physiotherapy staff with the aim of reassessing a left knee that is still swollen,” the report stated.

While this could simply be interpreted as part of the forward’s planned recovery process, there is growing speculation about the true intentions of both the player and the club. “Although the idea is not to force him, trusting the alternatives available to Xabi Alonso, they will try to make his presence possible in a hypothetical final as long as there is time,” Sport added.

Mbappe suffered a knee injury on December 31 and has been sidelined ever since. He missed Real Madrid’s first match of 2026, a 5-1 La Liga win over Real Betis, and it is already confirmed that he will not be available for Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have a lot at stake in the Super Cup

It is clear that if these were regular La Liga or Copa del Rey matches, or even league phase games in the UEFA Champions League, there would be no speculation whatsoever about a possible early return for Kylian Mbappe.

However, the significance of what is currently at stake changes the equation. Real Madrid have a chance to win their first trophy of the season, and not only that: they also have an opportunity to respond after last season’s disappointments, when they fell short in the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

While not all of those failures occurred under his tenure — the first four came under Carlo Ancelotti — Xabi Alonso does not have unlimited goodwill either. Starting the year with a trophy could prove decisive for the coach, and achieving that goal may require every possible contribution, especially if a potential final comes against Barcelona.

The risks of rushing Mbappe’s return

If the reports are accurate and Real Madrid are considering evaluating Kylian Mbappe ahead of a potential Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday, that would also mean taking a significant risk with their best player.

Should that gamble backfire and Mbappe aggravate his condition by returning too soon, he could be sidelined for an extended stretch. On January 20 and 28, Real Madrid are scheduled to play their final two matches of the UEFA Champions League league stage against AS Monaco and Benfica, in addition to upcoming La Liga and Copa del Rey fixtures.

And that is not all. With 2026 being a World Cup year, players are typically extra cautious about avoiding injuries that could jeopardize their participation in the sport’s biggest tournament. Mbappe will have to decide whether a potential Super Cup title is worth the risk to his knee.