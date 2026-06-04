Rafael Leao’s replacement found as AC Milan reportedly chase Crysencio Summerville of West Ham in a $47M move

Rafael Leão emerged as one of the most important players for AC Milan, excelling both as a goalscorer and creator. However, he has decided to leave the club at the end of the season following the inconsistencies of the sporting project and the failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the Rossoneri have reportedly identified the ideal replacement, targeting Crysencio Summerville, who is valued at $47 million by West Ham.

According to Graeme Bailey, via teamTALK, Summerville is determined to leave West Ham after the club’s relegation to the EFL Championship. Amid a chaotic season, the 24-year-old star has emerged as one of the team’s standout performers. As a result, AC Milan are considering a move for Crysencio to replace Rafael Leão. However, the Hammers value his transfer at $47 million, which could complicate matters for the Rossoneri.

Not only are the Rossoneri pursuing Crysencio Summerville, but so are Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. With this in mind, the Italian side could face serious difficulties matching the offers of the English sides, who may be able to bid much more aggressively for his signature this summer. With the 2026 World Cup only a few weeks away, the 24-year-old star could shine and further increase his value. Therefore, AC Milan may need to move quickly.

Crysencio Summerville may struggle to replace Rafael Leao at AC Milan

While Rafael Leão may not have enjoyed his best season at AC Milan, he still managed to score 10 goals and provide 4 assists. In addition, he recorded at least 10 goals and 10 assists in each of the previous three seasons. This is a significant contrast to Crysencio Summerville, who scored just 7 goals and registered 5 assists, while also failing to establish in the Premier League. For this reason, the 24-year-old star could struggle to match Leão’s of performances.

Crysencio Summerville of West Ham United chases after the ball.

Summerville has shown to be an excellent dribbler and a dangerous player on the counterattack, but his attacking production has been far from outstanding. Tasked with replacing one of AC Milan’s best players of recent years, Crysencio would arrive under immense pressure to deliver immediate results, something he has yet to prove consistently at the highest level. Therefore, his performance at the 2026 World Cup could be absolutely decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Oliver Glasner takes lead in AC Milan coaching race over Mauricio Pochettino after lengthy talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Rafael Leão’s sale could delay AC Milan reinforcement plans

Despite his public desire to leave AC Milan, Rafael Leão may not find a transfer easy to secure. With a contract running until 2028, the Italian side would reportedly prefer to sell him only after the 2026 World Cup, hoping that he shines during the tournament. If that happens, they could seek a blockbuster transfer to the Premier League. However, negotiations may not be straightforward, and this could delay their plans to strengthen the squad.

In case Rafael Leão is sold toward the end of the 2026 summer transfer window, the Rossoneri could have very little time to secure a replacement capable of delivering immediate results. In addition, both the head coach and the new sporting director have yet to be determined, meaning that other options could emerge beyond Crysencio Summerville.