How to watch Sweden vs Greece match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sweden vs Greece on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sweden vs Greece WHAT International Friendly WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Thursday, June 4, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Greece heads into this matchup aiming to build momentum after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign, while Sweden looks to respond following a 3-1 loss to Norway that exposed several areas in need of improvement.

Although the visitors may not present the same challenge as Norway, Sweden remains focused on its goal of returning to the World Cup after missing the last edition and cannot afford to overlook a motivated Greek side eager to make a statement.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Sweden vs Greece and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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