Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez absent from Scaloni’s lineup ahead of Argentina’s Honduras friendly

Argentina have two friendlies left before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The first comes against Honduras on Saturday, and with that match in mind, head coach Lionel Scaloni tested a lineup that did not include Lionel Messi or Julian Alvarez.

The Inter Miami forward was present at Wednesday’s training session in Kansas City, but he did not participate in drills with the rest of the squad. Instead, he trained separately as he continues to recover from the muscle issue he suffered on May 24 against Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle problem, which kept him out of Scaloni’s plans during Wednesday’s training session. As a result, with his two usual starting forwards unavailable, the coach tested different options in the lineup.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Lautaro Martinez and Jose Lopez led the attack, forming a partnership never before seen with the national team. The Palmeiras striker has made just three appearances for Argentina, and in none of them did he share the field with Lautaro. In fact, on two of those occasions, one replaced the other during the match.

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez.

Other Argentina players unavailable against Honduras

With two days remaining before the friendly against Honduras at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, several Argentina players are dealing with physical issues that will keep them out of contention for Lionel Scaloni.

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Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez are on that list, but they are not alone. Emiliano Martinez is also recovering from a minor fracture in his hand suffered before Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League final. Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Paz are also unavailable.

Argentina’s projected XI vs Honduras

Given the physical condition of those players, Scaloni is not expected to take any risks in the matches leading up to the World Cup. In fact, that is why he brought additional players to the United States who are not part of the final 26-man roster but are expected to feature in the friendlies against Honduras and Iceland.

The situation is clearest at right back. With Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel still recovering, Agustin Giay and Nicolas Capaldo are expected to get opportunities in the pre-World Cup friendlies. Both players were part of the preliminary 55-man squad but did not make the final cut.

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The lineup Scaloni tested for Saturday’s match against Honduras was: Geronimo Rulli; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada; Lautaro Martinez and Jose Manuel Lopez.