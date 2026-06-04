2026 World Cup historic scheduling twist could give Guillermo Ochoa edge over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2026 World Cup is already shaping up to be a tournament filled with history, and few stories are attracting as much attention as the remarkable milestone awaiting Guillermo Ochoa, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The three veterans are all on course to achieve something no player has ever managed before, but a unique circumstance surrounding the tournament schedule could allow one of them to claim a place in the record books ahead of the others.

With excitement building across North America, the spotlight has naturally fallen on the legendary trio. Yet while supporters are focused on what may be their final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage, an unexpected development could give one of them a historic advantage before the competition has even properly settled into its rhythm.

FIFA confirmed that a record 1,248 players representing 48 national teams have been included in the final squads for the expanded tournament. Among those players are several familiar faces who have defined an era of international soccer.

Messi will once again lead Argentina, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Portugal, and Ochoa continues his incredible journey with Mexico. All three are preparing for what would be their sixth World Cup appearance, a feat that has never been achieved in the competition’s 96-year history.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

The significance of that accomplishment becomes even greater when considering the longevity required to reach six tournaments. Generations of elite players have come and gone without coming close to matching such consistency at the highest level.

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The veterans defying time

The upcoming tournament is expected to be one of the oldest World Cups ever in terms of experienced players. Ronaldo and Ochoa are both competing in their forties, while Messi will arrive at the tournament at 38 years old.

Several other veterans are also expected to feature. Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, for example, enters the competition at 43 years of age, while Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera could also join the list of players over 40 to appear on soccer’s grandest stage.

Historically, only seven players aged 40 or older have ever stepped onto a World Cup pitch. The 2026 edition could raise that number significantly, highlighting how advances in fitness, nutrition, and sports science continue to extend careers.

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Rank Player Nation Born Age 1. Craig Gordon Scotland December 31, 1982 43 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal February 5, 1985 41 3. Guillermo Ochoa Mexico July 13, 1985 40 4. Luka Modric Croatia September 9, 1985 40 5. Edin Dzeko Bosnia and Herzegovina March 17, 1986 40

The historic twist revealed

While all attention has been focused on the prospect of Messi, Ronaldo, and Ochoa reaching six World Cups, the tournament schedule has created an intriguing twist. Mexico will play in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on June 11, while Argentina does not begin its campaign until June 16, and Portugal follows on June 17.

That means if Ochoa takes the field for Mexico in the tournament opener, he would officially become the first player in soccer history to appear in six different World Cups.

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Messi and Ronaldo would still reach the same milestone, but only several days later, when their respective national teams begin their campaigns. The scheduling quirk may seem minor, but in a tournament built on records and legacy, it could prove highly significant.

Reports suggest Ochoa could start

Recent reports from Mexico suggest that national team coach Javier Aguirre is strongly considering handing Ochoa the starting role in the opening match against South Africa. According to Azteca Deportes, the decision would serve as a tribute to one of the greatest careers in Mexican soccer history.

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Ochoa is set to turn 41 shortly after the tournament begins and remains an iconic figure for supporters. While Aguirre has not officially confirmed the decision, speculation continues to grow that the veteran goalkeeper will be allowed to make history from the opening whistle.