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How to watch France vs Ivory Coast match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kylian Mbappe of France
© Hannah Foslien/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Ivory Coast on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France vs Ivory Coast
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, June 4, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France enters the 2026 World Cup among the top favorites after reaching the final in each of the last two editions, winning one title along the way. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus will look to continue building momentum against an Ivory Coast side that impressed throughout African qualifying and is considered a potential dark horse on the world stage.

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With both teams eager to measure themselves against high-level competition, this matchup offers an early opportunity to gauge their readiness for the tournament. Be sure not to miss this intriguing international showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France vs Ivory Coast and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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