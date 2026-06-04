Cristiano Ronaldo teaming up with Robert Lewandowski? Pole’s agent leaves door open for Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo could see another iconic European superstar arrive in the Saudi Pro League. Robert Lewandowski is officially weighing up his next career move as a free agent, following his high-profile departure from Barcelona after contract extension negotiations with the Catalan club entirely collapsed.

With the veteran marksman now available on the open market, prominent Middle Eastern outlet 365Scores Arabic reached out to the player’s inner circle. Lewandowski’s long-time representative, Pini Zahavi, directly confirmed that the striker’s camp is currently exploring every available avenue. “All options are still on the table for now, and we’re still reviewing all the offers,” Zahavi revealed.

While there has been no official confirmation of formal contract proposals submitted by Ronaldo’s Al Nassr or any other state-backed Saudi Pro League clubs, Zahavi’s public comments send a clear signal to front offices that they are fully prepared to listen to incoming financial packages.

Before diving heavily into marquee player recruitments, Al Nassr’s immediate front-office priority is securing a new manager following the departure of Jorge Jesus, who recently parted ways with the club despite guiding them to the Saudi Pro League title.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring. (Getty Images)

The club’s search met a sudden roadblock this week; primary target Marco Silva removed his name from consideration after officially accepting an offer to return to his native Portugal to manage Benfica.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo sees key rival exit Saudi Pro League as Al-Khaleej’s Konstantinos Fortounis announces surprise return

Lewandowski generating widespread global interest

Ever since it became clear that the 37-year-old goalscorer would leave the Camp Nou at the conclusion of the domestic season, clubs around the world showed interest in Lewandowski, with options spanning across North America, the Middle East, and elite European leagues.

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter openly acknowledged his club’s concrete interest in the Polish international, revealing that the front office has been monitoring his contract situation for a significant period of time.

While Berhalter admitted that securement of a generational talent of this caliber remains an uphill battle, he emphasized that landing a star like Lewandowski would be a transformative milestone for the franchise.

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Meanwhile, a return to another traditional European heavyweight remains highly viable. Rumors out of Italy strongly link Lewandowski to AC Milan. The Rossoneri are reportedly planning a massive roster overhaul ahead of the upcoming campaign, a restructuring process that is set to begin with the appointment of a new manager to guide the project.