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Oliver Glasner takes lead in AC Milan coaching race over Mauricio Pochettino after lengthy talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Oliver Glasner and AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
© Alex Grimm/Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesOliver Glasner and AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan are preparing a rebuild of their sporting project in search of greater competitiveness. In recent weeks, Mauricio Pochettino appeared to be the favorite, reportedly reaching an agreement with the club. However, Oliver Glasner has reportedly overtaken him as the leading candidate. After a lengthy meeting with Zlatan Ibrahimović, the Austrian coach is moving ever closer to the Rossoneri.

According to Alessandra Gozzini, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimović met with Oliver Glasner in Germany for six hours. After this meeting, the Austrian coach has become the leading candidate, as his spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and Crystal Palace FC were notably successful. In addition, the style of play he implemented at those clubs aligns with the sporting project’s vision.

While Bayer 04 Leverkusen had emerged as a strong contender for Glasner, they have already announced Carles Martínez Novell as their new head coach. As a result, the Rossoneri appear to have a clear path to reaching an agreement with Oliver. In addition, Oliver could take charge as soon as possible, something Mauricio Pochettino would not be able to do, as he must wait until the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

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If AC Milan fail to secure the arrival of Oliver Glasner soon, he could be tempted to remain in the Premier League. Following the reported departure of Marco Silva to SL Benfica, Fulham FC have reportedly identified the Austrian coach as their top priority, as per SportsBoom. Not only did he lead Crystal Palace FC to European competitions and trophies, but he also helped bring out the best version of several players, including Daniel Muñoz.

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, celebrates with the UEFA Conference League Trophy.

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, celebrates with the UEFA Conference League Trophy.

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival could be crucial in convincing Oliver Glasner

As one of the most impressive managers in the Premier League, Oliver Glasner may not be in a hurry to accept a new challenge. Instead, he could look to take on a more ambitious project, which is why he has reportedly not immediately accepted the proposal from AC Milan. Rather, he has supposedly decided to listen to the proposal presented by Cardinale and Ibrahimović. With this in mind, Ralf Rangnick’s arrival could be key to convincing Glasner.

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Ralf Rangnick reportedly set conditions to accept AC Milan offer to become sporting director

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Ralf Rangnick reportedly set conditions to accept AC Milan offer to become sporting director

Given the inconsistency of the sporting project, Glasner could have serious doubts about moving to Serie A. Therefore, Rangnick’s arrival would give the Rossoneri greater long-term direction, as he not only influences signings, but also the coaching staff and youth academy. With this duo, AC Milan could receive a major boost in competitiveness. However, if Ramon Planes is appointed as sporting director, the Austrian coach could have serious doubts.

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