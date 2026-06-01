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How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Luis Diaz of Colombia
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia vs Costa Rica
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Monday, June 1, 2026
WHERE Fubo and Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Costa Rica will get a valuable test against one of South America’s strongest sides in an international friendly. The Ticos, one of the surprises of the CONCACAF qualifiers, continue evaluating their squad.

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Colombia, on the other hand, enters with confidence after finishing as Copa America runners-up and looks to build momentum ahead of the tournament. Don’t miss this exciting matchup as both teams continue their preparations for the challenges ahead.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Colombia vs Costa Rica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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